Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto (42-24-3) is coming off a 4-3 win over the Rangers. Nashville (25-35-8) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Anaheim.

Maple Leafs vs Predators: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 17-13-1-2 all-time against Nashville

The Maple Leafs are 20-11-2 on the road

Nashville is averaging 2.52 goals per game

Toronto is averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Predators are allowing 3.26 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.92 goals per game

Nashville is 17-13-3 at home

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Preview

Toronto is on a three-game winning streak. The Maple Leafs are set to start Joseph Woll, who's 24-12 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Nashville, he's 2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .918 SV%.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 83 points. William Nylander has 73 points, Auston Matthews has 61 points and John Tavares has 60 points.

Nashville, meanwhile, is on a four-game losing streak and well out of a playoff spot. The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg, who has 61 points. Jonathan Marchessault has 49 points, Steven Stamkos has 44 points and Ryan O'Reilly has 42 points.

The Predators are set to start Juuse Saros, who's 16-27-6 with a 2.94 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 2-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .930 SV%.

Maple Leafs vs Predators: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -155 favorite, while Toronto is a +130 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Predators have been a massive disappointment this season, while Toronto is one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and this is a good spot for the Maple Leafs to get the win.

Woll has played well lately, and he will limit Nashville's struggling offense. The Leafs will extend their win streak here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Predators 2.

Maple Leafs vs Predators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-155)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

