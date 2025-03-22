Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 22, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena this Saturday with the puck drop set for 7 PM EST.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (42-24-3) come into this game in good form as they have won each of their last three games and sit level with the Atlantic-leading Florida Panthers on 87 points. Meanwhile, the Predators (25-35-8) look down and out at seventh in the Central Division and on a four-game losing streak.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Game info & where to watch

Date: Saturday, Mar. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC, FDSNSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have rebounded after a slump that saw them lose 3-2 to the Florida Panthers and 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators. Three successive wins against the Flames (6-2), Avalanche (2-1) and most recently the Rangers (4-3) have put the Leafs solidly back on track.

Ad

Toronto is looking to keep the momentum going hereon, win the Atlantic and hit the postseason with the belief that they can end their Stanley Cup drought (which dates back to 1967).

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa is still sidelined for the Maple Leafs with the knee injury the defenseman suffered prior to the 4-Nations tournament. While the last update in late February had him hoping to return this season, there is no real timeline as to whether that will happen.

Ad

Nashville Predators game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Predators have been second-best for the majority of this campaign as qualification to the postseason seems like a distant possibility for the side. Their most recent win came on Mar. 12 against the San Jose Sharks, and they have since fallen to the Ducks, Kings, Blues and the Ducks again.

Ad

Nashville has failed to score twice since the 3-2 win over the Sharks and their offensive struggles have been a season-long concern. The team ranks bottom of the Central in goals scored with 173, and facing a high-scoring Toronto looks like a potential mismatch.

Nashville Predators injuries

Roman Josi and Adam Wilsby were both on the injury list for the Predators but are back for this game. However, it remains to be seen how many minutes these players get.

Ad

Maple Leafs vs Predators: Key players

The Maple Leafs continue to benefit from the brilliant form of Mitch Marner and William Nylander. The pair have scored 156 points between them this season and are likely to be a problem for Nashville. If not them, expect Auston Matthews to step up when needed.

Filip Forsberg remains the only Predators player with 50+ points this season as the forward has scored 25 goals and provided 36 assists. If Nashville is to get anything from this, they will need someone to step up and offer Forsberg some scoring support, and the most likely names are Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama