Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 28, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Friday, February 28, at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto (36-20-2) is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Boston. New York (29-25-4) is coming off a 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 293-227-95-12 all-time against New York

The Maple Leafs are 16-9-2 on the road

New York is allowing 3.1 goals per game

Toronto is averaging 3.18 goals per game

The Rangers are averaging 3.03 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.84 goals per game

New York is 14-12-2 at home

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Preview

Toronto is coming off a great win over the Rangers, as they rallied from down 3-0 and 4-3 to beat Boston in OT. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 73 points, William Nylander, who has 58 points, John Tavares, who has 49 points, and Auston Matthews, who has 48 points.

The Maple Leafs will likely start Joseph Woll, who's 20-11 with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .917 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is battling for a playoff spot. The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin, who's 20-20-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against the Maple Leafs, he's 6-2-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .924 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 59 points. Mika Zibanejad has 40 points, Vincent Trochek has 38 points, and Alexis Lafreniere has 32 points.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -120 favorite, while New York is a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have been playing well, but this is a good spot to take the Rangers as a home underdog. New York should be able to limit Toronto's offense, while the Rangers' offense is starting to play much better.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 2.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers ML (+100)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

