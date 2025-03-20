Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto (41-24-3) is coming off a 2-1 win over Colorado at home on Wednesday. New York (33-30-6) is coming off a 2-1 loss to Calgary.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 294-227-95-12 all-time against New York

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.19 goals per game

New York is 16-16-3 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.92 goals per game

The Rangers are averaging 2.95 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 19-11-2 on the road

New York is allowing 2.98 goals per game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers: Preview

Toronto is on a two-game winning streak and set to play the second half of a back-to-back. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner (83 points), William Nylander (71 points), Auston Mathews (61 points) and John Tavares (57 points).

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, who has a 13-8-3 record this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .918 SV percentage. In career games against New York, he has a 2-3 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .930 SV percentage.

New York, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and battling for a playoff spot. The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin, who has maintained a 23-24-4 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .907 SV percentage this season. His career record against Toronto is 6-3-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 SV percentage.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin (73 points), Adam Fox (49 points), Mika Zibanejad (49 points) and Vincent Trochek (46 points).

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a +110 underdog, while New York is a -130 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs played Colorado well at home on Wednesday, but their offense has still been an issue. They will look to bounce back against the Rangers and Shesterkin, one of the NHL's best goalies.

Given Toronto could have some tired legs as they had to travel after a back-to-back. Thus, the Rangers are poised to win at home.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 1.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-130)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Under 1.5 goals first period (-110)

