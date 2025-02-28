Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 28, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. EST.

The Maple Leafs (36-20-2) continue on their impressive journey this season as they come into this game off the back of a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins. The Rangers (29-25-4) have won their last two games and scored five goals in both games.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers game info

Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV Broadcast: SNO, NHLN, TVAS, MSGSN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs must be high in confidence as they are among the most in-form teams. They sit second in the Atlantic Division with 74 points, just one point behind the Florida Panthers. Coming into this game off the back of three consecutive wins, the Maple Leafs will be eager to make it four straight wins.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty, Chris Tanev, Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to their ongoing injury concerns.

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: New York Rangers at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn

Despite sitting fifth in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers look like a team on the rise as they have played two impressive games lately.

Their wins over the the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders can be the catalyst for a string of wins that could take them closer to the playoffs.

New York Rangers injuries

K'Andre Miller, Chris Kreider and Adam Edstrom are sidelined for due to their ongoing injury concerns. Miller is likely to be the first to return to ice amongst the trio.

Maple Leafs and Rangers key players

Mitch Marner continues to lead the line for the Maple Leafs with 73 points, including 18 goals and 55 assists. His had two goals against the Bruins.

Winger Artemi Panarin continues to be the star player for the Rangers. He has scored 23 goals and provided 36 assists in 56 games.

