Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 20, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden this Thursday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (41-24-3) have won three of their last five games and sit level on points with the Florida Panthers. The Rangers (33-30-6), on the other hand, have lost three of their last five games as they come into this game off the back of two consecutive defeats.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers game info

Date: Thursday, Mar. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV Broadcast: SNO, MSG 2

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have showed a complete change in form over their last two games, scoring eight goals and conceding only three in total. They will aim to leap above the defending Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are both currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs with their long-term injuries. The return date for the players is yet to be determined.

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Calgary Flames at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Rangers hope to turn things around quickly as they seek fo reverse a dip in form at the wrong time of the season. The Rangers now hope to bounce back from their recent defeats against the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames as they aim to climb from their fourth spot in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers injuries

Both Arthur Kaliyev and Adam Edstrom are currently sidelined for the Rangers due to their ongoing long-term injuries.

Maple Leafs and Rangers key players

Mitch Marner continues his impressive season as he sits on 82 points since the start of the season and nears his career best of 99 points.

Artemi Panarin has scored 30 goals and provided 43 assists. He is the leading points contributor for the side while new signing J.T. Miller has already scored 18 points since joining in January.

