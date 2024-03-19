Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 19th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia. The third placed Maple Leafs would be hoping to triumph against third placed Flyers as we head towards the business end of the season.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers game info:

Date and Time: Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TV Broadcast: NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview:

(38-19-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

The Maple Leafs have had a rather turbulent past few games. They've won three and lost three of their last six games. As the Maple Leafs seem destined to make the playoffs this season, they'd be wanting to finish the regular season as high up on the table as possible.

Toronto Maple Leafs Key players and injuries:

Attackers William Nylander and Auston Mathews will be looking to continue business as usual, the attacking pair, who've already contributed 80+ points respectively this season already.

Although the team is missing star winger in Mitch Marner, center Calle Jarnkrok and defenseman Mark Giordano in a long list of players that are missing. They would be hoping get all the points home to guarantee a playoff spot.

Philadelphia Flyers game preview:

(34-26-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

With only two wins over the last six games, including the infamous seven goal defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Flyers need to get a good start at the home game against a team in similar conditions.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be hoping to get all the supporters at the top of their lungs when the Maple Leafs visit town.

Philadelphia Flyers Key players and injuries:

The Flyers will be missing key defensive players in Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen heading into the game against the Maple Leafs. While the defense has leaky over the last three games, conceeding 15 goals over the three matches, they will hope that their attacking prowess takes them to victory.

Wingers Konecny, Farabee and Tippett have been the main source of goals and assists for the Flyers as trio have contributed 40+ points respectively this season.

A battle between two third placed teams, aiming to hold onto their playoffs spot will surely be end-to-end. Given what's at stake, it should be a delightful game for the neutrals.