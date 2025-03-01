Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 2, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs finish a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Toronto (37-20-2) has gone 2-0-0 on the trip, most recently defeating the Rangers 3-2 on Friday night. Pittsburgh (24-29-9) lost 3-2 to Boston on Saturday afternoon.

Ad

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Leafs have a 90-85-17-7 record against the Pens.

The Leafs are 39-51-6-4 on the road against the Penguins.

The teams have split the season series thus far. Sunday is the third and final matchup in 2024-25.

Toronto averages 3.09 per game against Pittsburgh.

The Penguins average 3.29 goals per game against the Maple Leafs.

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have returned from the Four Nations break with a bang, winning four consecutive games heading into Sunday’s matchup in Pittsburgh.

The Maple Leafs (76 points) currently hold the second seed in a tight Atlantic Division race, sitting one point behind the Florida Panthers (77 points) and two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning (74 points).

Ad

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (57 points) has fallen far out of the playoff race, sitting 11 points behind the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Toronto will remain without Chris Tanev (upper body), Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Connor Dewar (upper body). Tanev is day-to-day, while Pacioretty and Dewar are on IR.

Pittsburgh is missing former Michael Bunting (abdomen) is out after undergoing an appendectomy, while Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body) is questionable after leaving Saturday’s game early.

Ad

NHL: Maple Leafs celebrate goal against Penguins - Source: Imagn

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: Odds and Predictions

Toronto enters Sunday’s game as a heavy road favorite at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Odds Shark.

Ad

Toronto is -172 to win on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh is +138 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Toronto -2, which is +235.

The over/under is 6.5 goals.

The over-goals is -106, while the under-goals is -110.

Prediction:

The Maple Leafs should complete a three-game road sweep with a win over the struggling Penguins on Sunday afternoon. While Pittsburgh can generate offense, its defensive struggles will allow Toronto to capitalize.

Score Prediction: Maple Leafs 5, Penguins 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama