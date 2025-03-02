Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 2, 2025

  • home icon
By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
Feb 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrates with defenseman Jake McCabe (22) and center David Kampf (64) after defeating the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Feb 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) celebrates with defenseman Jake McCabe (22) and center David Kampf (64) after defeating the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena this Sunday. The puck drop is set to take place at 1 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (37-20-2) extended their impressive streak to four consecutive victories with their latest win over the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, the Penguins (24-29-9) come into this game with just one win in their last five games, as the side sits at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins game info

  • Date: Sunday, Mar. 2
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, TVAS, TSN4
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have been on an amazing run of form lately as they continue their climb toward the top of the table. With 20 goals scored in their last five games, their attack is rolling but their defense could use better shape and discipline. The Maple Leafs are set to conclude their four-game away stretch, with their next matchup taking place at home against the San Jose Sharks.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Max Pacioretty, Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs as the side deals with an injury crisis.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

The Penguins have struggled this season, with their playoff chances fading more with each passing game. With just one win in their last five games, the side sits four points behind the seventh placed New York Islanders, who currently have 61 points.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

P.O. Joseph is set to return to the ice, while Michael Bunting was placed on injured reserve Thursday following appendix surgery.

Maple Leafs and Penguins key players

Mitch Marner continues to lead the line for the Maple Leafs, with the winger scoring 74 points since the start of the season.

Veteran Sidney Crosby is the only player for the Penguins with more than 60 points this season. The forward has scored 18 goals and provided 44 assists since the start of the campaign.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Nadim El Kak
