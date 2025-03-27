Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 27, 2025 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 27, at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Toronto (43-25-3) is coming off a 7-2 win over Philadelphia. San Jose (19-42-9) is coming off a 3-1 win over Boston.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 28-23-5-4 all-time against San Jose

The Maple Leafs are 20-12-2 on the road

San Jose is allowing 3.64 goals per game

Toronto is averaging 3.23 goals per game

The Sharks are averaging 2.58 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.94 goals per game

San Jose is 11-22-2 at home

Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks: Preview

Toronto is coming off a blowout win over Philadelphia and are battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 86 points, William Nylander has 77 points, John Tavares has 65 points, and Auston Matthews has 64 points.

The Maple Leafs are projected to start Joseph Woll who's 24-13 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against San Jose, he's 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .971 SV%.

San Jose, meanwhile, is coming off a big win over Boston to get back into the win column. The Sharks are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev who's 6-16-1 with a 3.71 GAA and a .878 SV% since being acquired by San Jose. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-4 with a 3.19 GAA and a .912 SV%.

The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini who has 52 points, William Eklund has 52 points, Tyler Toffoli has 45 points, and Will Smith has 36 points.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -245 favorite, while San Jose is a +200 underdog and the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs begin their West Coast road trip and this is a good spot for Toronto to get back into the win column.

San Jose's offense has been an issue, as Woll will be able to limit the Sharks offense as Toronto should get a lopsided win here to kick off the road trip.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5, Sharks 2.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Tyler Toffoli 3+ shots on goal (-145)

