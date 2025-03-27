Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 27, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (43-25-3) leapfrog the Florida Panthers with their 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Sharks (19-42-9) are at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings with the lowest points tally (47) across all four divisions as they come into this game off the back of a win over the Boston Bruins.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs San Jose Sharks game info

Date: Thursday, Mar. 27

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SAP Center, San Jose

TV Broadcast: SNO, NBCSCA+

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs look to be in good form with their 7-2 win over the Flyers being a clear indication of their confidence levels. They are now No. 1 in the Atlantic Division standings, as they continue their journey to finish at the top of the Division to give them a good chance at getting their hands on the Stanley Cup.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa continues to be the only player sidelined for the Maple Leafs. He suffered from a knee injury before the 4-Nations faceoff.

San Jose Sharks game preview

NHL: Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

Despite their disappointing run this season, the Sharks have managed to pull off an incredible win over the Boston Bruins in their latest outing, winning the game 3-1 at home. The Sharks had lost two consecutive games prior to that as they hope to use the Bruins' boost as a motivation to get a few wins in their bag.

San Jose Sharks injuries

Yaroslav Askarov, Henry Thrun and Logan Couture are currently sidelined for the Sharks as Askarov is likely to return and feature in the AHL next week while Thrun and Couture are still en-route their recovery.

Maple Leafs and Sharks key players

Mitch Marner and William Nylander continue to dominate the league in terms of points as a pair, having scored 163 points between them since the start of the season.

Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund have scored 52 points a piece since the start of the season. Celebrini leads the scoring charts with 21 goals, while Eklund leads in assists with 36.

