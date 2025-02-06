Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Toronto (32-19-2) is coming off a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames. Seattle (23-28-4) is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 6-1 all-time against Seattle

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.11 goals per game

The Kraken are 13-13-4 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.88 goals per game

Seattle is averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 13-8-2 on the road

The Kraken are allowing 3.18 goals per game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Preview

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 70 points, William Nylander has 55 points, John Tavares has 44 points, and Auston Matthews has 43 points.

Trending

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Anthony Stolarz who is back from injury. Stolarz is 9-5-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he's 1-0 with a 0.80 GAA and a .962 SV%.

Seattle, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak. The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord who's 18-13-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 SV%. In his career against the Maple Leafs, he's 1-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 SV%.

The Kraken are led by Jared McCann who has 42 points, Chandler Stephenson has 39 points, Jaden Schwartz has 36 points, and Oliver Bjorkstrand has 34 points.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -155 favorite while Seattle is a +130 underdog, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and have been playing well as of late. Stolarz is expected to be back and he should be able to have success against a Kraken offense that is struggling to score.

The Maple Leafs should be able to get out to an early lead and pick up another road win.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3, Kraken 2.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback