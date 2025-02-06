Toronto Maple Leafs vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 6, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. EST.

The Maple Leafs (32-19-2) hit a bit of a slump recently, losing three consecutive games, but the team has won two games in style since and aims to build on it further. Meanwhile, the Kraken (23-28-4) come into tonight's matchup with only one victory in their last five outings.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken game info

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, TVAS, TSN4

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have bounced back in style lately as they have defeated the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in their last two games. The team scored 10 goals in the process while conceding only six despite both games being played away from home.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Mitch Marner, Anthony Stolarz, Jani Hakanpaa, Connor Dewar and Calle Jarnkrok are all sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to their ongoing injury crisis.

Seattle Kraken game preview

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn

One victory in five games is not the kind of form the Kraken would want to find themselves in as they are set to play a team that has been fantastic in the attack. Seattle would look at the six goals the Maple Leafs have conceded in their last two games and replicate that with defensive stubbornness if it were to get a win.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Ryker Evans, Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle are all injured for the Kraken. The return date for the trio is yet to be determined.

Maple Leafs and Kraken key players

With leading points scorer Mitch Marner injured, the onus of points will fall upon the close second in William Nylander. The forward has already scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists since the start of the season.

Winger Jared McCann has been pivotal for the Kraken this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 28 assists. Chandler Stephenson closely follows him with 39 points in the first 54 games.

