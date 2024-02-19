Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8) hit the road to take on the St. Louis Blues (29-23-2) at Enterprise Center on Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SNO.

Toronto enters the contest on a high note, having secured a commanding 9-2 victory at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 17, while St. Louis looks to regroup after a 5-2 loss at home against the Predators in their previous matchup on Feb 17.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

St. Louis have averaged 2.93 goals per game while allowing 3.09 goals against. Their power play success rate is 17.5%, with a goal differential of -9.

Leading the charge for St. Louis is Robert Thomas with 19 goals and 42 assists, followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 18 goals and 24 assists, and Jordan Kyrou with 19 goals and 24 assists.

Moreover, Jordan Binnington boasts a 19-15-2 record in goal, with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 SV%.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs hold a 14-6-6 record in road games and a 29-16-8 record overall. They maintain a scoring differential of +11, having scored 189 goals and conceded 167.

William Nylander leads Toronto with 28 goals and 43 assists, supported by Auston Matthews with 48 goals and 23 assists, and Mitch Marner with 22 goals and 40 assists.

Ilya Samsonov holds a 11-4-6 record this season in goal, with a 3.25 GAA and a .881 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced off 257 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Blues have an overall record of 121-109-25-2 (51.9%) against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Blues have a 48.9% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are 54.2%.

On penalty kills, the Maple Leafs boast a 78.0% success rate, while the Blues have a strong 79.2% success rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Odds and Prediction

Toronto has seen success in 25 out of 44 games where they were favored this season. In 20 matchups with odds shorter than -161, the Maple Leafs have emerged victorious 13 times, suggesting a promising 61.7% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the St. Louis Blues have demonstrated their ability to upset the odds, securing victory in 22 out of 38 games where they were the underdog, boasting a success rate of 57.9%. Furthermore, when listed as the underdog by +135 or longer on the odds, the Blues hold a 14-13 record and a 42.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4 - 2 Blues

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: No.

