Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) are coming off a 9-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Toronto is currently on a three-game winning streak, with previous wins over Philadelphia and St. Louis.

The Maple Leafs have been led by Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who have 71 points; Mitch Marner has 62 points; Morgan Reilly has 43 points; John Tavares has 40 points; and Max Domi has 27 points.

The St. Louis Blues (29-23-2, eighth in the Western Conference) are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. They previously had a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 61 points, followed by Jordan Kyrou with 43, Pavel Buchnevich with 42, Brayden Schenn with 30 and Torey Krug with 28.

Maple Leafs vs Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 97-97-25-7 all-time against St. Louis.

The Maple Leafs are 14-6-6 with a +9 goal differential on the road.

St. Louis is allowing 3.09 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

Toronto is averaging 3.57 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Blues are averaging 2.93 goals per game, which ranks 21st.

The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.15 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

St. Louis is 16-10-1 at home with a +4 goal differential.

Maple Leafs vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are -162 favorites, while the St. Louis Blues are +136 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Toronto defeated the Blues 4-1 at home on Tuesday, where the Maple Leafs played exceptionally well defensively. Toronto has been playing well lately, and their attack is clicking, which should make the difference here.

The Maple Leafs will be able to get a couple past Jordan Binnington and edge out a win here on the road to extend their win streak to four.

Prediction: Toronto 5, St. Louis 2.

Maple Leafs vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -162.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals: -105.

Tip 3: Pavel Buchenvich over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Tyler Bertuzzi over 0.5 points +120.

