Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a massive division game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
They are coming off different results as Toronto (47-26-4) lost 3-1 to Florida on Tuesday while Tampa Bay (45-26-6) won 5-1 over the New York Rangers on Monday.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats
- Toronto is 65-39-2-8 all-time against Tampa Bay
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.24 goals per game
- Tampa Bay is 27-8-2 at home
- Toronto is allowing 2.88 goals per game
- The Lightning are averaging 3.55 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are 22-12-3 on the road
- Tampa Bay is allowing 2.58 goals per game
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview
If Toronto loses to Tampa Bay, the team will be second in the division. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner's 94 points, William Nylander's 82 points, Auston Matthews' 71 points and John Tavares' 71 points.
They will start Anthony Stolarz, who is 18-8-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he is 1-0-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .908 SV%.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay snapped a two-game losing skid and will return home. The team will start Andrei Vasilevskiy who is 37-20-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .922 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he is 15-12-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .916 SV%.
The Lightning are led by Nikita Kucherov who has 115 points, Brandon Hagel with 83 points, Brayden Point with 79 points, Jake Guentzel with 77 points and Victor Hemdan with 61 points.
Leafs vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction
Toronto is a +150 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -180 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
This is a crucial game, as the winner will likely win the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has been dominant at home, and that success should continue as Toronto is on a back-to-back and has some tired legs.
Vasilevskiy will continue to shut the door as the Lightning will edge out a big win at home and take control of the division.
Prediction: Lightning 4, Leafs 2.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (-180)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)
Tip 3: Auston Matthews 4+ shots on goals (-115)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama