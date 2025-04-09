Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.
The Maple Leafs (47-26-4) come into this game on the back of defeat against the Florida Panthers away from home. The Lightning (45-26-6), meanwhile, come into this game following a thumping 5-1 win over the New York Rangers away from home as the side continue their quest towards the Stanley Cup.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers game info
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay
- TV Broadcast: SN, FDSNSUN
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs game preview
The Maple Leafs were on an incredible four-game winning run but were stopped by the Stanley Cup holders in their latest game. The 3-1 defeat away from home must have been a difficult result to swallow for the Atlantic Division leaders. They would hope to put this in the past and aim to head into postseason in good form.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Jake McCabe continues his recovery from an undisclosed injury while David Kampf and Jani Hakanpaa face long-term injuries to their upper-body and knee, respectively.
Tampa Bay Lightning game preview
The Lightning have made it through to the playoffs and will hope to step into the playoffs in good form. Despite their two losses prior to this game against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres, the Lightning look in good shape heading into the final stages of the regular season and would hope for a fully fit roster for postseason.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
The Lightning currently have a fully fit roster.
Maple Leafs and Lightning key players
Its been the Mitch Marner and William Nylander show so far this season for the Maple Leafs as the pair have scored 176 points between them.
Nikita Kucherov has been in a league of his own this season. The forward has scored 34 goals and provided 81 assists, putting him on a total of 115 points since the start of the campaign.
