Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 9, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 09, 2025 13:33 GMT
Apr 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) celebrates the win with goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the end of the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) celebrates the win with goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the end of the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs (47-26-4) come into this game on the back of defeat against the Florida Panthers away from home. The Lightning (45-26-6), meanwhile, come into this game following a thumping 5-1 win over the New York Rangers away from home as the side continue their quest towards the Stanley Cup.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers game info

  • Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay
  • TV Broadcast: SN, FDSNSUN
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs were on an incredible four-game winning run but were stopped by the Stanley Cup holders in their latest game. The 3-1 defeat away from home must have been a difficult result to swallow for the Atlantic Division leaders. They would hope to put this in the past and aim to head into postseason in good form.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jake McCabe continues his recovery from an undisclosed injury while David Kampf and Jani Hakanpaa face long-term injuries to their upper-body and knee, respectively.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Lightning have made it through to the playoffs and will hope to step into the playoffs in good form. Despite their two losses prior to this game against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres, the Lightning look in good shape heading into the final stages of the regular season and would hope for a fully fit roster for postseason.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

The Lightning currently have a fully fit roster.

Maple Leafs and Lightning key players

Its been the Mitch Marner and William Nylander show so far this season for the Maple Leafs as the pair have scored 176 points between them.

Nikita Kucherov has been in a league of his own this season. The forward has scored 34 goals and provided 81 assists, putting him on a total of 115 points since the start of the campaign.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी