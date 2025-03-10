Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 10, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to face the Utah Hockey Club on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses as Toronto (38-22-3) suffered a 7-4 road defeat to Colorado on Saturday while Utah (28-25-10) lost 4-3 in overtime to Chicago on Friday.

Maple Leafs vs Hockey Club: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 1-0 all-time against Utah

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.2 goals per game

Utah is 12-13-6 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.95 goals per game

The Hockey Club is allowing 2.93 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 18-11-2 on the road

Utah is averaging 2.82 goals per game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club: Preview

Toronto has lost three consecutive games and is on a West Coast road trip. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner's 79 points, William Nylander's 65 points, Auston Matthews' 56 points and John Tavares' 55 points.

They are expected to start Joseph Woll who is 21-12 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 SV%. He is 1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .923 SV% in his career against Utah.

Meanwhile, the Hockey Club continues to battle for the final playoff spot. Utah is led by Clayton Keller who has 72 points, Nick Schmaltz with 49 points, Logan Cooley with 47 points and Dylan Guenther with 45 points.

The Hockey Club will start Karel Vejmelka who is 17-16-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he is 3-2 with a 3.02 GAA and a .915 SV%.

Maple Leafs vs Hockey Club: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -120 favorite while Utah is a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs haven't played well as of late, but they faced two of the best teams in the NHL to begin their road trip. Utah has struggled to score this season, which will be an issue against Toronto, who is expected to score plenty on Monday.

This is a good spot for the Leafs to get back into the win column on the road at a good price.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Utah 2.

Maple Leafs vs Utah: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-120)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: John Tavares 3+ shots on goal (+125)

