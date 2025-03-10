  • home icon
  Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 10, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 10, 2025 13:05 GMT
Mar 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) celebrates with Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (22) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (38-22-3) continue with their struggles at this stage of the season as they go winless in three consecutive games. The Utah Hockey Club (28-25-10), meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a 4-3 overtime defeat against the Chicago Blackhawks away from home.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club game preview

  • Date: Monday, Mar. 10
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
  • TV Broadcast: SNO, TVAS, Utah16
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
Following the defeat to the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs have succumbed to the Colorado Avalanche in their latest outing with a score line of 7-4. The Maple Leafs sit at some distance from the league leaders Florida Panthers as playoffs seem secured but the table top position looks a bit difficult for the side from Toronto.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty, Chris Tanev and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs, with Tanev's recovery looking likely the first to be completed.

Utah Hockey Club game preview

NHL: Utah at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
The Utah Hockey Club were on a good run over the last few games, winning three of their last five games. The side sit sixth in the Central Division as their hopes of making it through to the playoff stages of the campaign depend heavily on their performances in the coming weeks.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Nick Bjugstad and Tij Iginla are both currently sidelined for the Utah Hockey Club with ongoing long-term injuries.

Maple Leafs and Utah Hockey Club key players

Despite their defeats in the recent game, all three stars for the Maple Leafs were on the scoreboard in their most recent outing. Assists from Auston Matthews and William Nylander were not of much use as Mitch Marner's goals fell short for the side.

Clayton Keller is by far the best player for the Utah Hockey Club as the forward has had a phenomenal season for the new franchise having scored 23 goals and provided 49 assists since the start of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
