Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 8, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. EST.

Toronto (33-19-2) is coming off a 3-1 win over Seattle. Vancouver (25-18-11) is coming off a 2-1 OT win over San Jose.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 68-70-22-4 all-time against Vancouver

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.11 goals per game

The Canucks are 10-10-7 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.85 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 2.83 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 13-8-2 on the road

The Canucks are allowing 3.07 goals per game

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Toronto is coming off a 3-1 win over Seattle, as the Maple Leafs are on a three-game winning streak. The Maple Leafs are expected to start Joseph Woll who's 19-10 with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 SV%. This will be his first career start against Vancouver.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 71 points, William Nylander has 55 points, John Tavares has 45 points and Auston Matthews has 44 points.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off an OT win over San Jose. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 59 points but he is questionable to play. Vancouver is also led by Brock Boeser who has 34 points, Conor Garland has 34 points and Jake DeBrusk has 33 points.

The Canucks will start Thatcher Demko who's 6-6-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .889 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-4 with a 3.33 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -140 favorite, while Vancouver is a +116 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs and Canucks are both playing well as of late, but Vancouver will likely still be without Hughes, which is a big loss.

Toronto has been playing well defensively and that should continue here as the Maple Leafs will get another big road win.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Canucks 3.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-140)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-128)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback