Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 8, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (33-19-2) were on a three-game losing run which knocked them to No. 2 from the top position of the Atlantic Division standings, but have gone on an incredible run since, winning three consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Canucks (25-18-11) continue on their turbulent struggle with form, having won and lost two games each in their last four fixtures.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: CBC, SN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (Credits: IMAGN)

The Maple Leafs have been in fine form lately as they have won their last three games. Their last game was a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, as they have scored 13 goals and conceded only seven in those three games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Conor Timmins, Jani Hakanpaa, Connor Dewar and Calle Jarnkrok are currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to their ongoing injury concerns. The return date for all these stars is yet to be determined.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks (Credits: IMAGN)

The Canucks have bounced back from their defeats in a good manner as they have played the Colorado Avalanche (3-0) and San Jose Sharks (2-1) since and won both games. They scored five goals and conceded only one in those two games.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Quinn Hughes is the only player sidelined for the Canucks right now but his availability for the upcoming clash against the Maple Leafs is yet to be determined.

Maple Leafs and Canucks key players

With Mitch Marner returning to the roster, the star forward would want to restart where he left things and continue being the leading points scorer, having scored 16 goals and providing 55 assists this season.

The absence of Quinn Hughes can be pivotal for the Canucks, as their leading points-scorer has put forth 59 points since the start of the season. Goals from Dakota Joshua and O'Connor helped them get a 2-1 win over San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback