Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The 32-18-6 Vegas Golden Knights take on the 31-16-8 Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Tune in to ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS and SCRIPPS to catch the action live.

Vegas will want to rebound from a 5-3 loss at home against the Predators on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Toronto rides the momentum of a 6-3 road victory against the Arizona Coyotes in their last game yesterday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Maple Leafs exhibit the NHL's fourth-best offense, scoring 199 goals at an average of 3.62 per game. Defensively, they've conceded 172 goals, averaging 3.13 per game, which ranks 16th in the NHL.

Furthermore, their power play efficiency stands at an impressive 28.7%, placing them second overall.

William Nylander leads Toronto with 31 goals, 43 assists and 232 shots on goal. He is supported by Auston Matthews, 51 goals and 24 assists, and Mitch Marner, 22 goals and 46 assists.

In goal, Martin Jones is 10-7-1 this season, with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

The No. 14 Vegas Golden Knights have scored 176 goals this season, averaging 3.2 per game. In terms of defense, they've conceded 153 goals, averaging 2.7 per game, placing them fifth in the league for the fewest goals against.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 28 goals, 16 assists and 192 shots on goal. He's followed by Mark Stone, 16 goals and 37 assists, and Ivan Barbashev, 13 goals and 20 assists.

Moreover, Adin Hill has a 14-4-2 record in goal, a 2.06 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 10 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have an overall record of 6-4 against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have a 49.5% win rate in faceoffs, while the Maple Leafs have 54.1%.

The Maple Leafs boast a 77.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Golden Knights have an 81.2% success rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Vegas has thrived as the favorite this season, boasting a 20-16 record in such matchups. Furthermore, in 35 games with odds lower than -115, the Golden Knights have secured victory 19 times. This indicates they have a promising 53.5% chance of victory in this game.

Conversely, the Maple Leafs have faced the underdog label nine times this season, managing to upset their opponents four times. Particularly in seven games where they were underdogs by -106 or longer on the odds, Toronto has emerged victorious three times. This means they have a win probability of 51.5%.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 6 - 4 Golden Knights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

