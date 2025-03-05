Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET.
Toronto (38-20-3) is coming off a 3–2 shootout loss to San Jose. Vegas (36-18-6) is coming off a 2–0 shutout win over New Jersey.
Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats
- Toronto is 8-4-1 all-time against Vegas
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.2 goals per game
- Vegas is 22-6-3 at home
- Toronto is allowing 2.85 goals per game
- The Golden Knights are averaging 3.3 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are 18-9-2 on the road
- Vegas is allowing 2.73 goals per game
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview
Toronto had its five-game winning streak snapped with a stunning loss to San Jose. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 76 points, William Nylander, 62 points, Auston Matthews, 52 points, and John Tavares, 52 points.
The Maple Leafs are expected to start Joseph Woll, who's 21-11 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. In his career against Vegas, 1-0 with a 0.00 GAA and a 1.000 SV% as he had a shutout.
Vegas, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is expected to start Adin Hill who's 22-10-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 2-1-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .921 SV%.
The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel, who has 72 points, Mark Stone, 51 points, Shea Theodore, 48 points, and Tomas Hertl, 46 points.
Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights: Odds & prediction
Toronto is a +124 underdog while Vegas is a -148 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Maple Leafs suffered a stunning loss to San Jose and now have to go into Vegas, which is a tough spot to play. The Golden Knights have been playing well and should be able to get a big home win here.
Toronto has struggled to score this season, and that will continue as the Golden Knights will win a low-scoring game.
Prediction: Vegas 3, Toronto 1.
Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights: Betting tips
Tip 1: Vegas ML (-148)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)
Tip 3: William Nylander 3+ shots on goal (-130)
