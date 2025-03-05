Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (38-20-3) come into this game on the back of a shock defeat at home against the San Jose Sharks in overtime. The Golden Knights (36-18-6), meanwhile, sit at the top of the Pacific Division thanks to their own good run of form (having won five of their last six games) but also the poor run of form from the second-placed Edmonton Oilers.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights game info

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 05

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, TVAS, TSN4

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have been stunned at home in their latest game as the Sharks hunted them down on their own territory. The Sharks showed incredible resilience away from home as they managed to get a 3-2 win at overtime while the Maple Leafs will try to regain their winning form against the Golden Knights.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Steven Lorentz, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Pacioretty, and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to an ongoing injury crisis.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Golden Knights continue their fine run of form with their most recent 2-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The Golden Knights look set to make it through to the playoff stages of the campaign. They will be eager to repeat their feat from 2023 Stanley Cup victory, with their making them a favorite for it.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Shea Theodore is currently sidelined for the Golden Knights with an injury to his right-arm that he sustained in the 4 Nations face-off. The return date for the star is yet to be determined.

Maple Leafs and Golden Knights key players

It's the Mitch Marner and William Nylander show for the Maple Leafs so far this season as the pair have scored 134 points since the start of the campaign.

Jack Eichel continues his route to what looks like his best ever season. The forward has scored 19 goals and provided 53 assists since the start of the season. Eichel's best ever season came in the 2018-19 where he scored 82 points.

