Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more| Feb. 22, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in a matchup that will begin tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Vegas is coming off a 5-3 home loss on Tuesday against the Predators. Toronto secured a 6-3 road victory against the Coyotes in their last game yesterday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Thursday, Feb 22 at 10 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb 22 at 10 p.m. ET Venue : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Broadcast : ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS, and SCRIPPS

: ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS, and SCRIPPS Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN1050Radio, 101 ESPN, FOX Sports Radio 98.9 FM and 1340 AM (KKGK)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs demonstrate the NHL's fourth-best offensive prowess, tallying 199 goals at an impressive rate of 3.62 per game. Defensively, they've conceded 172 goals, averaging 3.13 per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

Additionally, their power play efficiency is at an impressive 28.7%, securing them the second position overall.

William Nylander leads the team with 31 goals, 43 assists, and 232 shots on goal. He is complemented by Auston Matthews, with 51 goals and 24 assists, and Mitch Marner, with 22 goals and 46 assists.

In goal, Martin Jones has a 10-7-1 record, a 2.69 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with several injuries, affecting essential players on their roster. Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip injury, while Joseph Woll is nursing an ankle issue.

Jon Klingberg's season has been cut short due to a hip problem, and Conor Timmins is out due to illness. Calle Jarnkrok is dealing with a knuckle injury, and Jake Muzzin won't be available this season due to a back injury.

John Tavares' availability is in question due to an undisclosed ailment, while William Lagesson's upper-body injury also leaves his status uncertain.

Mark Giordano is on the IR list, and Martin Jones is listed as questionable. Moreover, Morgan Reilly faces suspension, further complicating the Maple Leaf's lineup.

Meanwhile, the No.14 Vegas Golden Knights have notched 176 goals this season with a 3.2 GFA.

On the defensive end, they've conceded 153 goals with a 2.7 GAA, earning them the fifth spot in the league for the fewest goals against.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 28 goals, 16 assists, and 192 shots on goal, supported by Ivan Barbashev with 13 goals and 20 assists.

On the injury front for the Golden Knights, Mark Stone is set to be out of action for some time. Pavel Dorofeyev remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, alongside William Carrier, who is also dealing with an upper-body ailment.

Additionally, Jack Eichel is out with a lower-body injury, further challenging the team's lineup.

