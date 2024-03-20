Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 20th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road as they face off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 38-20-9 and coming off a 4-3 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Toronto is on a two-game losing streak and coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs have been led by William Nylander, who has 88 points. Auston Matthews has 84 points, Mitch Marner has 76 points, John Tavares has 51 points and Morgan Reilly has 50 points.

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are 33-25-9 and in ninth place in the East. Washington is coming off a 5-2 road win over the Calgary Flames as the Capitals are on a three-game winning streak.

Dylan Strome leads the Capitals with 53 points. Alex Ovechkin has 52 points, John Carlson has 41 points, Anthony Mantha has 34 points and Tom Wilson has 31.

Maple Leafs vs. Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 69-72-10-5 all-time against Washington.

The Maple Leafs are 20-8-6 with a +20 goal differential.

The Capitals allow 3.04 goals per game, ranking them 18th in the NHL.

Toronto is averaging 3.57 goals per game, which ranks third.

Washington is averaging 2.66 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.13 goals per game, ranking 20th.

The Capitals are 17-10-5 with a -3 goal differential at home.

Maple Leafs vs. Capitals: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are -135 favorites, while the Washington Capitals are +114 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Toronto struggled against Philadelphia on Tuesday as coach Sheldon Keefe was angry with everyone's performance. Although the Maple Leafs should come out better here, this still is a good spot to take the Capitals as home underdogs.

Washington is on a nice winning streak and is in a tight playoff race. Expect the Capitals to edge out the win here.

Prediction: Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Maple Leafs vs. Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington to win +114.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120.

Tip 3: Max Domi over 1.5 shots on goal -160.

Tip 4: TJ Oshie over 0.5 points +120.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Washington 0 votes View Discussion