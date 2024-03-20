Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 20th 2024

The Washington Capitals host the third-placed Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

Both teams are fighting hard for a playoff spot this season and will be hoping to get all the points as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

Toronto Maple Leafs

Sitting third in the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-9) are currently in shaky territory. The team has faced back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes over the last few days.

Looking to bounce back, the Maple Leafs would be eager to solidify their playoff spot with a good win against a Capitals side that seems to be in good form.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

Following a knock in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers, winger Ryan Reaves looks out for this matchup. Joining him would be the existing long list of injured star power of the Maple Leafs, including Mitch Marner, Calle Jarnkrok, Mark Giordano and several others.

The attacking prowess of the Maple Leafs has been their strength this season, as winger William Nylander and center Auston Mathews have already contributed 80+ points this season.

In the absence of Mitch Marner, center John Tavares and defenseman Morgan Rielly have contributed 50+ points this season, respectively.

Washington Capitals game preview

Washington Capitals

Coming off the back of three impressive wins, the Washington Capitals (33-25-9) are in hot form going into the final stages of the regular season. Sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division, the team is three points behind third-placed Philadelphia Flyers with two games in hand.

Washington Capitals key players and injuries

The Capitals have been dealt a good hand with injuries this season, as they're missing only one player heading into Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs. Center Nicklas Backstrom, who has one assist in eight outings this season, had resurfacing surgery on his left hip and is out indefinitely.

In attack, center Dylan Storme and winger Alex Ovechkin have contributed 50+ points for the franchise this season, while defenseman John Carlson has chipped in five goals and 35 assists from the blue line.