Tracing Edmonton Oilers' journey from 31st in the league to Western Conference finals of 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers have had an improbable run to the Western Conference finals this season.

The Oilers started the year 3-9-1 through 13 games and were 31st in the NHL which led to then-head coach Jay Woodcroft being fired. Edmonton was eight points out of a Wild Card position and 18 points behind the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights at the time, which was back on Nov. 12.

At the end of December, Edmonton was 18-15-1 but not in a playoff spot. But, Edmonton turned its season around, in large part due to a 16-game winning streak before the All-Star break, including an 11-0 run in the month of January.

At the end of January, the Oilers were 29-15-1 and were in third place in the Pacific division and in a playoff spot.

The win streak helped claw the Oilers back into a playoff spot and Edmonton ended up finishing second in the Pacific division with a record of 49-27-6 for 104 points.

Following Edmonton eliminating the Kings in the first round of the playoffs, Connor McDavid gave a fiery speech saying they brought themselves back from the dead this year.

“If there’s anything this year has taught us it’s that when we stick together like brothers we can do anything… We brought ourselves back from the dead this year it’s a credit to everybody in this room," McDavid said in the locker room, via Edmonton Journal.

After firing Woodcroft, Edmonton finished the year 46-18-5 with Kris Knoblauch as their head coach.

Edmonton Oilers to face Dallas Stars in Western Conference finals

With Edmonton advancing to the Western Conference finals, the Oilers will now play the Dallas Stars.

Edmonton is looking to reach the Cup Final for the first time since 2006 when it lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. Heading into the series, the Oilers are +105 underdogs to win the series, according to DraftKings.

Connor McDavid knows Dallas is a very well-rounded and deep team.

"They're a great team, too," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "It's the conference finals, you're going to have to play a great team, and they certainly are.

"They're deep, they're as deep a team as you're going to find in the NHL. Four lines, six (defensemen), they got a great goaltender. It will be a great test, but we're looking forward to it."

The Oilers will open the series on the road on Thursday. The full Western Conference schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Oilers at Stars -- May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

Oilers at Stars -- May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 2: Oilers at Stars -- May 25, 8 p.m. ET

Oilers at Stars -- May 25, 8 p.m. ET Game 3: Stars at Oilers -- May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Oilers -- May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 4: Stars at Oilers -- May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Oilers -- May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET + Game 5: Oilers at Stars -- May 31, TBD

Oilers at Stars -- May 31, TBD + Game 6: Stars at Oilers -- June 2, TBD

Stars at Oilers -- June 2, TBD + Game 7: Oilers at Stars -- June 4, TBD