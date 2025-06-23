Trevor Zegras trade destinations: 5 ideal landing spots for Anaheim Ducks star

The Trevor Zegras era could finally be coming to an end for the Anaheim Ducks. After a promising start, the center's upward trajectory has plateaued a little bit, and the trade rumors from the deadline have resurfaced.

This time, there's much more of a chance that the forward gets moved. If he does, there are more than a few places that would be ideal landing spots for next season and beyond.

Top landing spots for Trevor Zegras

5) Washington Capitals

Zegras to Washington is not a bad fit (Imagn)

Life after Alexander Ovechkin is not going to be easy for the Washington Capitals, but they can start by adding more young pieces to fill that void. No one can replace Ovechkin, but the Caps could emulate the Moneyball Athletics and recreate him with various cheaper pieces like Zegras.

4) Florida Panthers

The Panthers make sense (Imagn)

The Florida Panthers are doing quite well right now with two straight Stanley Cup wins. What better way to ensure they stay that way than by bringing in talent for the future? Plus, Zegras could learn a lot by playing under and with star forwards like Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe. Florida seems to bring out the best in players, and Zegras could use that.

3) Philadelphia Flyers

Trevor Zegras makes sense for Philadelphia (Imagn)

The Philadelphia Flyers came close to making the playoffs in 2023-24, but they regressed slightly in 2024-25. They may use a boost of talent, thus Zegras would be of interest. He is also not an aged veteran, so if everything goes well, this may be a long-term partnership. At worst, it would be a low-risk attempt to find a star.

2) Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks make sense (Imagn)

The Chicago Blackhawks need two things: talent and youth. Trevor Zegras has been solid for the Ducks and he's still only 24, so he fits their rebuild timeline and could benefit from a change of scenery.

Playing either with or behind Connor Bedard wouldn't be bad for him, either, and he could end up being a good running mate.

1) Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes could go after Trevor Zegras (Imagn)

The Carolina Hurricanes need scoring and forward play, and they have money to spend. But rather than spending big on someone like Mitch Marner, perhaps adding depth and bringing the floor up on their forward lines might be wiser.

Zegras would be a good player to look into, as the Hurricanes could do worse than adding a player who averages well over half a point per game and has two 60-point seasons.

