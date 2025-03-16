Trocheck scores twice, Shesterkin’s 21 saves, and more: 3 reasons why New York Rangers shut out Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0

The New York Rangers got a crucial win, shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. Despite relatively even numbers across the board, the Rangers capitalized on their opportunities to cruise to the victory.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice, while Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere added the other tallies for New York. Meanwhile, Daniil Tarasov made 17 saves for Columbus in the losing effort.

Here’s a look at three key reasons why the Rangers shut out the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

3 reasons why the New York Rangers shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets

#1. Rangers capitalized on their opportunities

The game was relatively even. However, the Rangers made the most of their opportunities, scoring four times to secure the win.

While both teams had 21 shots on goal and neither converted on the power play, two key stats stood out. First, the Rangers won nearly 59% of faceoffs. Second, they forced 22 turnovers while committing just 11.

Ultimately, the game came down to the Rangers exploiting the Blue Jackets’ mistakes. Columbus was unable to do the same, allowing New York to control the game from start to finish.

#2. Shesterkin’s 21 saves

New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin wasn’t heavily tested, but he made 21 saves when it mattered. His strong performance helped the Rangers blank the Blue Jackets.

The shutout was Shesterkin’s fifth of the season. Considering the up-and-down year he’s had, the clean sheet was a welcome confidence boost for the 29-year-old as the Rangers fight to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

#3. Trocheck scores twice

Despite the Rangers’ offensive struggles this season, Vincent Trocheck has remained a consistent bright spot. He scored twice against Columbus, reaching the 20-goal mark for the season. Both of his goals came in the third period — first at 14:38, then on a shorthanded empty-netter at 16:41.

Trocheck’s 45 points in 67 games this season have been a much-needed boost, as the entire Rangers squad has seen its scoring decline compared to last season. The Rangers will need Trocheck to continue his strong play as they push for a playoff spot.

The Rangers return to the ice Sunday evening to face the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden.

