Tyler Myers vs. Connor McDavid suspension: 3 reasons why Oilers captain did not deserve the same 3-game suspension as Canucks D-man 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid received a three-game suspension for a cross-check on Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland.

The incident occurred late in the game between the Oilers and Canucks last Saturday night. Edmonton won the game 3-2, but not before McDavid got a game penalty for the hit.

The NHL's decision to subsequently suspend McDavid has drawn criticism from fans and analysts around the league, with many considering that McDavid did not deserve the same punishment Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers got for his hit on the Oilers’ Evan Bouchard.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why Connor McDavid did not deserve the same punishment as Tyler Myers.

3 reasons why Connor McDavid did not deserve the same 3-game suspension as Tyler Myers

#3. History of discipline

Connor McDavid is known as one of the most gentlemanly players in the league. He consistently ranks among the players with the lowest number of penalty minutes every season. The highest number of penalty minutes McDavid has ever registered in 45 during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, McDavid ended the season with 30 total penalty minutes. That’s a week’s worth of penalty minutes for players like Matt Rempe.

While McDavid hasn’t won the Lady Byng Trophy, McDavid is regarded as a player who pays careful attention to other players’ safety.

#2. McDavid retaliated to the play by Garland

As seen from the Spittin’ Chiclets video shared on X/Twitter, McDavid reacted to a poor judgment call by Garland, who tried to pull on McDavid to keep him from skating away.

McDavid subsequently reacted to the play and did not seem to intentionally aim to hurt Garland as the NHL proposed.

Garland should have arguably also received disciplinary action, even if just a fine, for his unsportsmanlike antics.

#1. NHL has a track record of getting suspensions wrong

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) has a long-standing track record of getting decisions wrong. The DoPS often issues fines when suspensions would have been called for, and vice-versa.

Earlier this season, the DoPS suspended Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves for five games for his unnecessary hit on Oilers blueliner Darnell Nurse. Most fans and analysts argued that Reaves should have gotten a longer suspension given his history of violent plays.

Furthermore, New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe got an eight-game suspension for this elbowing incident on Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen. On the whole, the suspension was well-received. But some questioned why it took the league so long to reprimand Rempe’s reckless behavior.

Now, while the consensus online is that the NHL got the call on Connor McDavid wrong. Instead, the league decided to issue a hefty punishment for a first-time offender.

The NHL seems to have blown another call, with the Oilers being on the wrong end of it this time.

What did you make of the incident? Do you think the three-game suspension is justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

