United States vs. Sweden: 4 Nations Face-Off game preview, predictions and odds | February 17, 2025 

Team USA is set to take on Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place in Boston.

The USA is coming off a 3-1 win over Canada and has punched its ticket to the championship game. With two overtime losses, Sweden has to win in regulation and needs Canada-Finland to go to OT to make the championship game.

USA vs Sweden: Preview

With the USA already in the finals, how much effort it puts in against Sweden remains to be seen, as Matthew Tkachuk will sit out as he's dealing with a minor injury.

Team USA could turn to Jake Oettinger in net to give some rest to Connor Hellebuyck, who has been stellar in the tournament.

Sweden could have nothing left to play for by the time the puck drops if Canada or Finland wins in regulation. However, Sweden will aim to get at least one win.

“I think the mindset right now is just to reset, move forward, finish strong here, and then, you know, with a little bit of luck we can be in the final game," Sweden winger Adrian Kempe said on Sunday, via NHL.com.

"The mindset is just finishing strong here. You know, it's a short tournament; there's (the) World Championship coming up, there's (the) Olympics next year, where a majority of the guys on (the) team are going to be together again. So, as long as we finish strong here, I think that's going to be important.”

Sweden will likely start Linus Ullmark who replaced Filip Gustavsson against Finland. Ullmark made 15 saves on 17 shots after Gustavsson allowed two goals on four shots.

USA vs Sweden: Odds & Prediction

Team USA is a -198 favorite while Sweden is a +164 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

This game will be intriguing as either team could have nothing to play for by puck drop. However, the USA will likely want a perfect tournament, while Sweden wants to have a win under its belt.

Ultimately, Team USA should be able to get a big win to enter the championship game unbeaten.

Prediction: USA 3, Sweden 2.

