USA vs Canada: 4 Nations Face-Off game preview, predictions and odds | February 15, 2025 

The biggest game of the 4 Nations Face-Off outside of the championship game is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET as Team USA takes on Canada.

Team USA is coming off a 6-1 rout over Finland, while Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in OT. This is likely a preview of the championship game.

USA vs Canada: Preview

USA allowed the first goal of the game against Finland but then scored six unanswered to get the blowout win. Team USA was led by Brady Tkachuk, who scored two goals. Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, while Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy added one each.

USA will start Connor Hellebuyck again, who made 20 saves on 21 shots. Hellebuyck is the Vezina front runner as with the Winnipeg Jets, he's 34-7-2 with a 2.06 GAA and a .925 SV%.

Canada, meanwhile, looked like they were on their way to a rout of Sweden when they led 2-0 early. Sweden rallied to force OT, but in overtime, Mitch Marner scored the winner for Canada.

Canada will start Jordan Binnington, who made 23 saves on 26 shots against Sweden. This season with the Blues, Binnington is 15-19-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 SV%.

USA vs Canada: Odds & Prediction

USA and Canada are -110 a piece as the game is a pick'em with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

USA vs Canada is the game everyone was looking forward to, and it could be the first of two meetings, as there is a good chance they will play in the championship game.

USA has the better goaltending, but Binnington played well enough that it should give Canada confidence. However, in terms of skill, Canada has more, and they will need to be able to score on Hellebuyck, which is easier said than done.

Ultimately, this will be a close game, but Canada's offense is still too good to match as Canada will edge out a competitive win here.

Prediction: Canada 3, USA 2

USA vs Canada: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canada ML (-110)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

