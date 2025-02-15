USA vs Canada 4 Nations Faceoff: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 15, 2025

Team USA is all set to take on Team Canada in their second game of the 4 Nations Faceoff at Centre Bell in Montreal on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

Ad

Both teams have gotten off to a good start to their 4 Nations Campaign as USA (1-0-0) won their first game in emphatic fashion against Team Finland 6-1, while Canada (1-0-0) used their home advantage to their fullest as they scrapped past Sweden in overtime, winning the game 4-3.

Team USA vs Team Canada 4 Nations game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Centre Bell, Montreal

TV Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Team USA 4 Nations game preview

NHL: USA vs Finland (Credits: IMAGN)

USA got off to a flying start thanks to the contributions of the Tkachuk brothers as the pair put forth five points between them in the first game of the campaign. The side will be high in confidence after winning the first game 6-1 as they face the Canadians on their home ice in hopes of spoiling the party for the home fans.

Ad

Team USA injuries

With no reported injuries, Team USA heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

Team Canada 4 Nations game preview

NHL: Canada vs Sweden (Credits: IMAGN)

The first game for the home side was full of emotions as they came close to the jaws of defeat and managed to turn things around in overtime and win the game in style. The side is now set to face the USA side in red-hot form as they hope to use their home advantage to stop the juggernauts.

Ad

Team Canada injuries

With no reported injuries, Team Canada heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

USA and Canada key players

Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski and Brady Tkachuk have gotten off to a flying start to their journey playing together as they have put forward eight points between them in the very first game. The trio will be hopeful of continuing that form in hopes of defeating the home side.

Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have started their campaign in good form as Crosby has provided three assists in the very first game while NHL regular season leading points contributor MacKinnon has scored a goal in the very first game here as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles