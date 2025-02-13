USA vs. Finland: 4 Nations Face-Off game preview, predictions and odds | February 13, 2025

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off on Wednesday, and on Thursday the USA takes on Finland. The puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The tournament is a round-robin with the top four teams advancing to the finals on February 20.

USA vs. Finland: Preview

Team USA is the co-favorite to win the tournament, along with Canada, and begins its campaign against Finland tonight. The team will start Connor Hellebuyck, who's one of the best goalies in the NHL. Hellebuyck is 34-7-2 with a 2.06 GAA and a .925 SV% for the Winnipeg Jets. He will be a key reason for the USA's success in the tournament.

The States will be led by Auston Matthews, who is their captain and is one of the top goal scorers in the NHL. USA has plenty of depth, but star defenseman Quinn Hughes was forced out of the bout, which is a key loss to the blue line.

Finland, meanwhile, is projected to finish last as it has been decimated by injuries, especially to the blue line. However, Finland still has a solid roster that will rely on the likes of Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen and Aleksander Barkov, who are three of the best players in the NHL.

Finland will start Juuse Saros in the net, who will need to stand on his head for his team. Saros is one of the top goalies in the NHL, and this season with the Nashville Predators he's 11-23-6 with a 2.95 GAA and a .898 SV%, but will need to play much better for Finland to beat the USA.

USA vs. Finland: Odds & Prediction

The USA is a sizeable -310 favorite, while Finland is a +250 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The United States has one of the best teams in the competition, as it has the best goalie group in the league. Finland will have a hard time scoring in this tournament, while its defense has some major questions.

Ultimately, the USA should start the 4 Nations Face-Off with a lopsided win, as the States will get out to an early lead and score plenty on Saros for a lopsided victory.

Prediction: USA 4, Finland 1.

USA vs. Finland: Betting Tips

Tip 1: USA -1.5 (-118)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

