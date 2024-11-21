Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 21, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club is on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 21. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Utah (7-8-3) is coming off a 6-2 home loss to Washington on Monday. Boston (8-9-3) is coming off a 5-1 loss to Columbus on Monday.

Utah vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

Utah is 1-0 all-time against Boston

The Hockey Club is averaging 2.72 goals per game

The Bruins are 5-4-2 at home with a -5 goal differential

Utah is allowing 3.44 goals per game

Boston is averaging 2.4 goals per game

The Hockey Club is 3-4-2 with a -9 goal differential

The Bruins are allowing 3.45 goals per game

Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Utah is coming off a 6-2 loss to Washington, which was their second-straight loss. The Hockey Club has been led by Clayton Keller, who has 16 points, Dylan Guenther with 14 points, Nick Schmaltz with 13 points, and Logan Cooley with 12 points.

Utah is expected to start Karel Vejmelka who's 1-4 with a 2.58 GAA and a .915 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 1-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Boston, meanwhile, is off to a slow start this season and fired coach Jim Montgomery, replacing him with Joe Sacco.

The Bruins are on a three-game losing streak and will start Jeremy Swayman on Thursday who's 5-7-2 with a 3.47 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Boston is led by David Pastrnak, who has 17 points, Brad Marchand with 13 points, Elias Lindholm with 9 points, and Justin Brazeau, who has 8 points.

Utah vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Utah is a +142 underdog while Boston is a -170 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Bruins have not been playing good hockey as of late, but Boston should have a spark here after firing Montgomery. Swayman has struggled this season, but Utah doesn't have a very good offense, so this should be a good spot for him to have a good start and perhaps get back on track.

Boston will get a much-needed win on Thursday to remain in playoff contention.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Utah 2.

Utah vs Boston: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML -170

Tip 2: Under 5.5 points -120

Tip 3: Brad Marchand 3+ shots on goal -115

