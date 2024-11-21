Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 21, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Boston Bruins in their first visit to the famous TD Garden. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 07:00 PM EST.

The Hockey Club (7-8-3) head into this game on the back of two defeats where they conceded 10 goals, while the Bruins (8-9-3) are winless in three games following their 5-1 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Utah Hockey Club vs Columbus Blue Jackets game info

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Thursday, Nov. 21 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue : TD Garden in Boston

: TD Garden in Boston TV Broadcast : FDSNOH, NESN

: FDSNOH, NESN Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Utah Hockey Club game preview

NHL: Washington Capitals at Utah - Source: Imagn

The Utah Hockey Club got off to a blinder of a start to life in the NHL winning their first three games but have struggled to put together a good run of form since. Their last two performances showed a lack of defensive strength, conceding 10 goals in the process while scoring only four in return.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

The Utah Hockey Club head into their upcoming game with a fully fit roster.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Bruins find themselves in a bad run of form as they have lost each of their last three games. Their attack has not been too prolific in this duration as they have managed to score only five times in comparison to the 15 goals they've conceded.

Boston Bruins injuries

Mark Kastelic, Hampus Lindholm and Alec Regula are all sidelined for the Bruins with their ongoing injury concerns.

Utah Hockey Club and Bruins key players

Wingers Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther have been the main two players for the side so far this season as they have scored 30 points combined with Keller scoring 16 and Guenther scoring 14.

David Pastrnak remains in the lead for the Bruins with their attacking front, as the forward has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in the first 20 games of the season.

