Utah Hockey Club vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 7, 2025

The Utah Hockey Club are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, March 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Utah (28-25-9) is coming off a 4–2 win over Detroit on Thursday. Chicago (19-35-8) is coming off a 4–3 OT loss to Ottawa.

Utah vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Utah is 2-0 all-time against Chicago

The Hockey Club is 16-12-3 on the road

Chicago is averaging 2.76 goals per game

Utah is averaging 2.82 goals per game

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.48 goals per game

The Hockey Club is allowing 2.91 goals per game

Chicago is 12-15-4 at home

Ad

Trending

Utah Hockey Club vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Utah is playing the second half of a back-to-back, as the Hockey Club were 3-1-0 in their last four. They are led by Clayton Keller, who has 70 points, Nick Schmaltz, 48 points, Logan Cooley, 47 points, and Dylan Guenther, 45 points.

The Hockey Club will start Connor Ingram, who's 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Ingram is 2-3-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against Chicago.

Ad

Chicago, meanwhile, is 2-1-1 in its last four and will start Spencer Knight, who's 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .976 SV% in his lone start with Chicago since the trade. He's 13-8-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .912 SV% this season.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 49 points, Teuvo Teravainen, 49 points, Ryan Donato, 46 points, and Tyler Bertuzzi, 34 points.

Utah vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Utah is a -175 favorite while Chicago is a +145 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

The Hockey Club beat Detroit on Thursday and will have some tired legs, but Utah is battling for a playoff spot, and this is a good spot for the Hockey Club to get their second-straight win.

Chicago is poor defensively, as Utah will score and edge out a close win here.

Prediction: Utah 4, Blackhawks 3.

Utah vs Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Utah ML (-175)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+114)

Tip 3: Mikhail Sergachev 2+ shots on goal (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama