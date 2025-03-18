  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 18, 2025 15:21 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Utah Hockey Club vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Utah Hockey Club is on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Utah (30-26-11) is coming off a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday, while Edmonton (39-24-4) is coming off a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Utah Hockey Club vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Utah is 0-1-1 all-time against Edmonton
  • The Hockey Club are averaging 2.82 goals per game
  • Edmonton is 20-11-2 at home
  • Utah is allowing 2.91 goals per game
  • The Oilers are averaging 3.19 goals per game
  • The Hockey Club are 17-13-4 on the road
  • Edmonton is allowing 2.88 goals per game

Utah Hockey Club vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

The Utah Hockey Club is battling for a playoff spot and coming off a 3-1 win over Vancouver. Utah is led by Clayton Keller, who has 75 points, Nick Schmaltz with 53 points, Logan Cooley with 48 points, Dylan Guenther with 48 points, and Mikhail Sergachev, who has 43 points.

also-read-trending Trending

Utah is expected to start Karel Vejmelka who's 19-17-6 with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 SV%. Vejmelka is 1-3-1 with a 4.50 GAA and a .875 SV% against Edmonton.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak. The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner, who's 23-17-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Utah, he's 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .963 SV%.

The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl, who has 101 points, Connor McDavid with 86 points, Evan Bouchard with 53 points, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has 42 points.

Hockey Club vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Utah is a +130 underdog while Edmonton is a -155 favorite and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are playing good hockey as of late and return home after a road trip. Edmonton will be able to score on Utah, as they will use the crowd to start strong here.

Skinner has also been finding his groove as he's been playing better as the Oilers will get a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Utah 2.

Hockey Club vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Clayton Keller 3+ shots on goal (-115)

