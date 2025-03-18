Utah Hockey Club vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 18, 2025

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Utah Hockey Club (30-26-11) sit sixth in the Central Division as the side is slowly turning things around with two wins in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Oilers (39-24-4) are getting back into form, having won their two most recent games against sides from The Big Apple.

Utah Hockey Club vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Tuesday, March 18

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Utah Hockey Club game preview

NHL: Utah at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Utah Hockey Club would join elite company if they managed to reach the playoffs, as achieving this in their first season is no easy task. Currently sitting sixth in their division, a few consecutive wins could place them in a strong position for the postseason during the final stretch of the campaign.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Tij Iginla is currently the only player sidelined for the Utah Hockey Club. The return date for the star forward is yet to be determined.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers were impressive against the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers. They managed to score five goals in those games while only conceding one in return. The Oilers have climbed back up to second in the league as a result of their good form.

Utah Hockey Club and Oilers key players

With 24 goals and 51 assists, Clayton Keller has been phenomenal for the Utah Hockey Club, amassing an impressive 75 points since the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers continue their dominance, with Leon Draisaitl surpassing the 100-point milestone and Connor McDavid contributing significantly with 86 points this season.

