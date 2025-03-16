  • home icon
  Utah Hockey Club vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 16, 2025

Utah Hockey Club vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 16, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 16, 2025 15:45 GMT
Mar 12, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks celebrates win over the Calgary Flames in the shootout period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Mar 12, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks celebrates win over the Calgary Flames in the shootout period at Scotiabank Saddledome (image credit: IMAGN)

The Utah Hockey Club will take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled at 8 p.m. EST.

Utah (29-26-11) was on a three-game winning streak but has lost four of its last six games while Vancouver (31-24-11) is on a two-game win streak, including a 6-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday.

Utah Hockey Club vs Vancouver Canucks game info and where to watch

  • Date: Sunday, March 16
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
  • TV Broadcast: SNP, Utah16, ESPN+
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Utah Hockey Club game preview

NHL: Utah at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn
NHL: Utah at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn

The Hockey Club have been in poor form lately as they have struggled in front of goal and have had poor defense. The team will look to turn things around against the Canucks as they need to get back to winning ways quickly to make it to the playoffs.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Nick Bjugstad, Liam O'Brien and Tij Iginla are all sidelined for Utah. Tij Iginla will likely be the last to return to the ice as he is injured long-term.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks hope to secure one of the top three spots in their division. With a win against the Hockey Club, they would be closer to the third spot in the Pacific.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are sidelined for the Vancouver and are unlikely to feature again this season.

Utah Hockey Club and Canucks key players

Clayton Keller has been leaps and bounds above the rest of his teammates as the forward has scored 23 goals and provided 51 assists this season.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes' return from injury has been key for the Canucks over the last few games and he has scored 62 points this campaign.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
