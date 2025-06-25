Utah Mammoth NHL Mock Draft 2025: Predicting Utah's picks and potential steals

The NHL Draft is right around the corner, and with the Utah Mammoth looking to make waves in their first year since rebranding from the Utah Hockey Club, all eyes are on the team heading into night one.

While the team just narrowly missed out on a playoff berth this past season, they will be looking to both bolster their roster for the season ahead and build for the future.

Utah Mammoth NHL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 4: Anton Frondell (C)

According to KSL, Anton Frondell has been climbing draft boards throughout the week, and according to the latest projections, there's a pretty good chance that the Swedish forward could wind up going in the top three.

If he's still available when the Utah Mammoth make the No. 4 selection, look for the Mammoth to draft him to help round out their forward unit.

Last season, Frondell logged 25 points over 29 games while playing for Djurgårdens IF.

Round 2, Pick 46: Mason West (F)

A towering forward who stands at 6-foot-6 but possesses the grace of a six-footer, Mason West has all the makings of a talented two-way player.

At just 17 years old, West is coming off his final year in high school, where he logged 49 points in 31 games while playing with Edina High. As the Utah Mammoth look to bolster its forward unit, West is a player who could prove to be a game changer down the line.

Round 3, Pick 78: Kristian Epperson (LW)

During the 2024-25 season, 19-year-old Kristian Epperson logged a whopping 80 points over 58 games with the Saginaw Spirit. With over a point per game in the OHL, Epperson's expected to make a splash with the University of Denver this season.

Considering his production, don't be surprised if Epperson winds up getting selected before the Utah Mammoth make the 78th pick in the draft.

Round 4, Pick 110: Karl Annborn (RD)

Although the Utah Mammoth front office is expected to prioritize forwards in this year's draft, the team will absolutely be selecting at least one defenseman throughout the draft.

With their fourth-round pick, the team could look to select Swedish standout Karl Annborn, who finished the 2024-25 season with 24 points in 39 games with the U20 national team.

Round 5, Pick 142: Ilyas Magomedsultanov (LD)

Late in the draft, the Utah Mammoth could have a chance to use a pick on Ilyas Magomedsultanov, a 6-foot-2 defenseman who spent last season playing for Loko-76 Yaroslavl in the MHL.

While his basic production numbers don't jump off the charts, his vision and ability to disrupt attacking offensive plays make him one to watch if the Utah Mammoth want to draft a pair of defensemen.

Round 6, Pick 174: Aidan Park (F)

With their final pick of the NHL Draft, the Mammoth will have a chance to find a diamond in the rough and strike gold where other teams came up empty.

A late-draft name to keep an eye on is Aidan Park, a talented forward who is closing in on his 20th birthday. Two years ago, in his final year of high school, Park logged 93 points in 56 games, before then logging 66 points in 55 games in the USHL during the 2024-25 season.

