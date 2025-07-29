Vancouver Canucks' 3 worst value contracts heading into 2025-26 ft. Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks had a disastrous season last year after making the playoffs the year prior.
A big reason why the Canucks missed the playoffs was due to the locker room issues and some key injuries. But, Vancouver also has a lot of wasted money, including their highest-paid player, who could have the worst contract in the NHL going forward.
Vancouver Canucks' 3 worst value contracts
#1, Elias Pettersson
Vancouver signed Elias Pettersson to a massive eight-year, $92.8 million deal, and the first year of the deal was horrible.
Pettersson was horrible and was also in a public feud with J.T. Miller, who ended up being traded. The Swede was criticized for his lack of effort and not putting in the work to be a good player after getting paid.
Pettersson finished the year with 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points, which was well down from the 102 points he had in 2022-23. If Pettersson looks disengaged again and isn't putting in the effort, this contract could be the worst in the entire NHL.
#2, Kevin Lankinen
Either Canucks goalie in Thatcher Demko or Kevin Lankinen, could be in this spot, as what Vancouver did in net doesn't make sense.
Last year, after signing Lankinen to a tryout, they quickly gave him a five-year, $22.5 million deal. But, this offseason, Vancouver then re-signed Demko to a three-year, $25.5 million deal, which pays him $8.5 million a season.
Paying a goalie tandem $13 million a season is way too much, and this Lankinen contract doesn't make sense at all. Lankinen has been a backup for most of his career, and there was no need to give him five years and $4.5 million per when the Canucks planned to extend Demko.
If Demko stays healthy and Lankinen is the backup, it will be a waste of cap space this season.
#3, Evander Kane
Vancouver traded for Evander Kane this offseason and didn't have any salary retained.
Kane has one year left on his deal, and making $5.125 million is an overpay. Kane is more of a third-line player at this stage of his career, as he doesn't produce as much offense, and his injury history is a concern.
Luckily for the Canucks, this is the final year of his deal.
