Vancouver Canucks' 3 worst value contracts heading into 2025-26 ft. Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks had a disastrous season last year after making the playoffs the year prior.

Ad

A big reason why the Canucks missed the playoffs was due to the locker room issues and some key injuries. But, Vancouver also has a lot of wasted money, including their highest-paid player, who could have the worst contract in the NHL going forward.

Vancouver Canucks' 3 worst value contracts

#1, Elias Pettersson

Vancouver signed Elias Pettersson to a massive eight-year, $92.8 million deal, and the first year of the deal was horrible.

Ad

Trending

Pettersson was horrible and was also in a public feud with J.T. Miller, who ended up being traded. The Swede was criticized for his lack of effort and not putting in the work to be a good player after getting paid.

Pettersson finished the year with 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points, which was well down from the 102 points he had in 2022-23. If Pettersson looks disengaged again and isn't putting in the effort, this contract could be the worst in the entire NHL.

Ad

#2, Kevin Lankinen

Either Canucks goalie in Thatcher Demko or Kevin Lankinen, could be in this spot, as what Vancouver did in net doesn't make sense.

Last year, after signing Lankinen to a tryout, they quickly gave him a five-year, $22.5 million deal. But, this offseason, Vancouver then re-signed Demko to a three-year, $25.5 million deal, which pays him $8.5 million a season.

Paying a goalie tandem $13 million a season is way too much, and this Lankinen contract doesn't make sense at all. Lankinen has been a backup for most of his career, and there was no need to give him five years and $4.5 million per when the Canucks planned to extend Demko.

Ad

If Demko stays healthy and Lankinen is the backup, it will be a waste of cap space this season.

#3, Evander Kane

Vancouver traded for Evander Kane this offseason and didn't have any salary retained.

Kane has one year left on his deal, and making $5.125 million is an overpay. Kane is more of a third-line player at this stage of his career, as he doesn't produce as much offense, and his injury history is a concern.

Luckily for the Canucks, this is the final year of his deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama