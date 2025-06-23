Vancouver Canucks NHL Mock Draft 2025: Projected picks and more

The Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs this past season and enter the offseason looking to revamp and get back into the postseason.

The first order of business for the Canucks is the NHL Draft which is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles. The Canucks have seven total picks, one in each round.

Ahead of the NHL Draft, here is a projected mock draft for the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks 2025 NHL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 15: Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor

The Canucks have a need at center and should use their first-round pick on a center. In the mock draft, Vancouver takes Jack Nesbitt, a center out of Windsor.

Nesbitt is a 6-foot-4 center who recorded 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points in 65 games. He's a solid two-way center who likely will need another year in the OHL to develop before making the NHL.

Round 2, Pick 47: Max Psenicka, D, Portland

With the Canucks' second-round pick, Vancouver takes a defenseman out of the WHL in Max Psenicka.

Psenicka is a 6-foot-5 defenseman who's from the Czech Republic and a stay-at-home, shutdown defenseman. He will need a bit more time in juniors developing, but he has the size of a good NHL defenseman.

Round 3, Pick 65: Gustav Hillstrom, C, Brynas Jr.

The Canucks go back to the well at center to take Gustav Hillstrom out of Sweden.

Hillstorm played in the Swedish Jr. league last season, skating in 43 games, recording 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points. He will likely play in the men's league in Sweden next season, but will need a couple of years of development before he reaches the NHL.

Round 4, Pick 117: Petteri Rimpinen, G, K-Espoo

Goalies are always hard to project so drafting one every year makes sense for NHL teams and the Canucks take Petteri Rimpinen out of Finland.

Rimpinen is 19 and had a 2.38 GAA and a .911 SV% with K-Espoo last season. He likely will stay in Finland for a couple of years before the Canucks will try to put him in their system.

Round 5, Pick 143: Michal Svreck, LW, Brynas Jr.

In the fifth-round, the Canucks take Hillstrom's teammate in Michal Svreck.

Svreck is a skilled winger who's 5-foot-10, and recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 30 games.

Round 6, Pick 175: Jacob Cloutier, RW, Saginaw

In the sixth-round, the Canucks take Jacob Cloutier, a right winger from Saginaw in the OHL.

Cloutier recorded 47 points in 67 games with the Spirit in his first full season in the OHL. Cloutier did well as a rookie, but should play another two more seasons in junior before the Canucks even sign him to his entry-level deal.

Round 7, Pick 207: Jonas Woo, D, Medicine Hat

With Vancouver's final pick, the Canucks take Jonas Woo a defenseman out of the WHL.

Woo is a 5-foot-9 defenseman, as the size will hinder his draft stock. But, with Medicine Hat, he recorded 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points in 57 games as he is an offensive defenseman.

