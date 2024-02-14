Vancouver Canucks updated depth chart should Phil Kessel sign with contenders

If the Vancouver Canucks were to acquire Phil Kessel, it could potentially shake up their lineup configurations. Kessel is a massive dressing-room leader and would offer instant offense to the team's bottom six as well. With Kessel's addition, the Canucks could experiment with various line combinations to maximize offensive production and overall team chemistry.

What could a Vancouver Canucks lineup look like after possibly acquiring Phil Kessel?

Forwards

Höglander. Pettersson. Lindholm.

Suter. Miller. Boeser.

Joshua. Blueger. Garland.

PDG. Lafferty. Kessel

Defensemen

Hughes. Hronek.

Cole. Myers.

Friedman. Juulsen.

At the top of the lineup, the first line could continue to feature Nils Höglander, Elias Pettersson, and newly acquired centerman Elias Lindholm. On the second line, Pius Suter has had a breakout season for the Canucks, alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Miller's versatility and Boeser's scoring touch perfectly complement Suter's offensive instincts.

The third line will most likely see Tedy Blueger continue to center Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland. This combination offers a mix of defensive responsibility and offensive flair, with Garland adding an element of creativity and Dakota Joshua's grit to the line.

With Kessel potentially occupying a spot on the fourth line, he could join Sam Lafferty and either Ilya Mikheyev or Phil Di Giuseppe. Mikheyev's recent struggles could see him become a healthy scratch, making Di Giuseppe the more likely candidate to round out the fourth line.

Defensively, the Vancouver Canucks' top pairing of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek would remain intact, providing offensive firepower from the blue line. Jordie Benn and Tyler Myers form a solid second pairing, while Mark Friedman and Hayden Juulsen round out the defensive corps.

Reliability and a solid veteran presence: Why should the Vancouver Canucks sign Phil Kessel

Rick Tocchet expressed surprise at the winger's continued availability in the free-agent market. Despite Tocchet's belief in Kessel's abilities, Canucks fans remain divided on whether the veteran forward is worth pursuing.

"There's value in Phil," Tocchet said (via Sportsnet.ca). "I think he can still play, 100 per cent."

The benefits of adding Phil Kessel are clear as day though. Kessel has been a member of three Stanley Cup-winning teams, with the Pittsburgh Penguins twice, along with a role on the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

If the Canucks don't have logical solutions in their youth pipeline, adding Kessel could be worth it just for the leadership qualities that he may provide.