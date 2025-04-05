Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 5, 2025

On Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a three-game skid when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver is heading into the game to halt its losing streak and build some momentum. Anaheim is fresh off a loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames.

Heading into today's game, the Canucks are sitting eight points outside of wild-card contention, which doesn't bode well for the team as they look to overtake both the Flames and the Wild in search of a playoff berth.

On the flip side, Anaheim has already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head & Key Stats

Today's game will be these two teams' fourth and final regular-season meeting. While Anaheim is already mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, and the team is sitting on a worse record than the Canucks, they trail just one game in the regular-season series.

With a chance to tie things at two games a piece, look for Anaheim to match Vancouver's energy as the Canucks look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Vancouver ranks 23rd in the league for goals per game with 2.8.

Anaheim ranks 27th in the same category with 2.69.

Anaheim allows the 12th most goals per game with 3.13.

Vancouver ranked 13th in the same category, allowing 3.09 goals per game.

Vancouver ranks 23rd in face-off win percentage with 49.0%.

Anaheim ranks dead last in the same category, winning just 44.3% of face-offs.

Vancouver has a 15-14-7 record at home this season.

Anaheim has a 14-17-6 record on the road this season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview

Although nothing has been confirmed quite yet, the expectation is that Vancouver will have Thatcher Demko in net tonight, while on the flip side, Anaheim will likely have Lukas Dostal in net.

Demko's posted an 8-8-3 record this season while allowing an average of 2.90 goals per game and posting a save percentage of .888%. On the flip side, Dostal has posted a 22-20-6 record for Anaheim, allowing 3.01 goals per game while averaging a .905% save percentage.

Over its last ten games, Vancouver has won just four games, while on the flip side, Anaheim has won five of its last ten.

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds & Prediction

Heading into tonight's game, Vancouver is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Vancouver is a -176 favorite while Anaheim is a +146 underdog. On DraftKings, Vancouver is a -185 favorite while Anaheim is a +154 underdog.

Prediction: Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

