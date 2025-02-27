Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 27, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.
Vancouver (27-20-11) is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the LA Kings on Wednesday while Anaheim (25-25-7) lost 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
Canucks vs Ducks: Head-to-head & key stats
- Vancouver is 59-49-9-7 all-time against Anaheim
- The Canucks are averaging 2.74 goals per game
- Anaheim is 13-12-2 at home
- Vancouver is allowing 2.96 goals per game
- The Ducks are averaging 2.5 goals per game
- The Canucks are 16-10-4 on the road
- Anaheim is allowing 3.03 goals per game
Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Preview
Vancouver is making a playoff push. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes' 60 points, Conor Garland's 36 points and Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk with 35 points each.
The Canucks will start Arturs Silovs who is 1-5-1 with a 3.82 GAA and a .862 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, he is 1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .909 SV%.
Meanwhile, Anaheim is on a two-game losing streak and will return home. The Ducks are expected to start Lukas Dostal who is 16-14-5 with a 2.93 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, Dostal is 0-4-1 with a 3.25 GAA and a .905 SV%.
The Ducks are led by Troy Terry who has 42 points, Frank Vatrano with 32 points, Ryan Strome with 31 points and Mason McTavish with 29 points.
Canucks vs Ducks: Odds & Prediction
Vancouver is a -130 favorite while Anaheim is a +110 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
Silovs hasn't been able to replicate the success he had last season. Expect Dostal to limit Vancouver's offense and Anaheim will edge out a home win as an underdog.
Prediction: Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2.
Canucks vs Ducks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Anaheim ML (+110)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)
