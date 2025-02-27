Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 27, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Canucks (27-20-11) have put an end to their two-game losing run as they won their most recent outing against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, while the Ducks (25-25-7) come into this off the back of a 3-2 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres.

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks game info

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim

TV Broadcast: SNP, TVAS, Victory+, KCOP-13

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Utah - Source: Imagn

Things seem to be turning around for the Canucks, as they have defeated the LA Kings away from home in overtime as they got the victory with a score of 3-2. Two goals from Connor Garland and the return of Quinn Hughes (with one assist) helped the Canucks, as they hope to take this form forward and get more victories.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Thatcher Demko and Noah Juulsen are currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

The Ducks sit in the bottom half of the Pacific Division as they aim to climb higher up the ladder at the earliest. The Ducks would feel hard done by the timing of the 4 Nations break as they were on a three-game winning run prior to the break, but have won only one of their last three games since the restart.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Goaltender John Gibson is the only player currently sidelined for the Ducks and the return date for star is yet to be determined.

Canucks and Ducks key players

Quinn Hughes has hit the 60-point mark upon his return as the defenseman has scored 14 goals and provided 46 assists this season so far.

Winger Troy Terry is the leading points contributor for the Ducks this season as he has scored 42 points since the start of the season. With 16 goals and 26 assists, Terry will hope to reach the 50-point mark at the earliest.

