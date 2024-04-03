Vancouver Canucks vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 3rd 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and on paper looks like something of a mismatch.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes preview

The Vancouver Canucks are 46-21-8 and in first place in the Pacific division. Vancouver is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday as the Canucks are 1-3 in their last four games.

The Canucks have been led by JT Miller who has 95 points, while Quinn Hughes has 84 points, Elias Petterson has 84 points, Brock Boeser has 70 points, and Filip Hronek has 46 points.

The Arizona Coyotes are 31-38-5 and in 13th place in the West and coming off an 8-5 loss to the New York Rangers. The loss snapped Arizona's two-game winning streak.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 68 points, while Nick Schmaltz has 56 points, Matias Maccelli has 51 points, and Nick Bjugstad has 44 points.

Canucks vs. Coyotes: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Canucks are 1-0 against Arizona this season.

Vancouver is averaging 3.44 goals per game which ranks sixth.

Arizona is averaging 3.03 goals per game which ranks 19th.

The Canucks are allowing 2.68 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Coyotes are allowing 3.35 goals per game which ranks 26th.

Vancouver is 21-11-4 with a +18 goal differential on the road.

Arizona is 20-18 with a -2 goal differential at home.

Canucks vs. Coyotes: Odds & prediction

The Vancouver Canucks are -155 favorites while the Arizona Coyotes are +130 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Vancouver suffered a lopsided loss to Vegas on Tuesday night and will now play Arizona in the second half of a back-to-back. The Canucks should come out much stronger than they did against Vegas, while the Coyotes' goaltending is a concern as Vancouver has one of the best offenses in the NHL.

The Canucks should be able to score plenty here and get back into the win column in a big way.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Coyotes 2.

