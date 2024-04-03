Vancouver Canucks vs Arizona Coyotes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 3rd 2024

The Vancouver Canucks visit the Arizona Coyotes in the Mullett Arena with different mindsets. While the Canucks would like to get a victory and extend their five-point lead over second-placed Edmonton Oilers, the Coyotes would be giving it their all to potentially catch a wildcard spot.

Vancouver Canucks vs Arizona Coyotes: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News and KDUS, NBC Sports AM 1060

Vancouver Canucks game preview:

(46-21-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks would be hoping for this to be a routine game, as they would be planning on retaining the top spot in the table heading into the knockout stages.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries:

The Canucks see three of the important players out of contention for this game: defenseman Tucker Poolman, goaltender Thatcher Demko and center Elias Lindholm.

The attacking duo of J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson has played a vital role for the Canucks. The duo contributed 95 and 84 points, respectively. Defenseman Quinn Hughes is having his career-best season on the attacking front, scoring 15 goals and providing 69 assists in 75 games.

Arizona Coyotes game preview:

(31-38-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes have had a mixed last few games, having won two games and lost two games. The Coyotes faced an 8-5 defeat against the New York Islanders in a battle of two attacking teams.

Arizona Coyotes key players and injuries:

The Arizona Coyotes miss out on centers Barrett Hayton and Travis Boyd heading into the game against league leaders the Vancouver Canucks.

While the team may be struggling to put together a good run of games, there has been individual brilliance across the front three for the Coyotes.

Wingers Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli have contributed 68 and 51 points, respectively, while center Nick Schmaltz has registered 21 goals and 35 assists this season.

Will this game be a one-sided affair, or will the Coyotes use their home advantage to take all the points home? It will be interesting to see.